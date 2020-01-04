2 Cleveland firefighters, 2 medics injured after ambulance crashes while transporting shooting victim who later died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed two firefighters and two medics are injured after the ambulance they were transporting a gunshot wound victim to the hospital in crashed.
Police also confirmed that gunshot wound victim later died, prompting a homicide investigation into the shooting.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a shooting victim was being transported to University Hospitals at approximately 12:14 a.m. on Saturday.
Due to the severity of the victim’s condition, a Cleveland firefighter was driving the EMS truck as an additional firefighter and two medics were in the rear ambulance compartment treating the victim, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the ambulance was heading southbound on E. 152nd Street with emergency lights and sirens on.
As the ambulance crossed the intersection of E. 152nd Street and Woodland Avenue, a 2016 Kia Sorento driving westbound on Woodworth Avenue struck the left side of the ambulance at the rear axle, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The ambulance rotated left, nearly tipping over, traveled left of center, and struck the left side of a 2011 Honda CR-V that was stopped at the intersection facing northbound, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the ambulance continued off the left side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.
Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed the victim with the gunshot wound died, and a homicide investigation is underway for that shooting.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The Cleveland Division of Police has not yet confirmed if the shooting victim died in the ambulance after the crash, in a different vehicle that transported them to the hospital, or at University Hospitals.
Police did not confirm where the shooting occurred, but Sgt. Ciaccia did say more information will be provided when it becomes available.
The Cleveland Division of Police did not confirm the condition of the females driving the Kia or the Honda, nor the conditions of the two firefighters or two medics.
