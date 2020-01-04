Cleveland Police captain not facing charges after Twinsburg Police accuse him of driving highly intoxicated

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Two police departments confirm they are conducting an internal review after Twinsburg police officers let a Cleveland Police captain off the hook after he was caught driving drunk.
On dash and body camera obtained by 19 News, a Twinsburg officer can be heard describing the Cleveland Police captain I a state of “high intoxication.”
Twinsburg police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver on I-480 eastbound.
When officers saw the truck that matched the description given by the 911 caller stopped on the side of the highway, they found a Cleveland Police captain behind the wheel, according to police.
The Twinsburg Police Department report stated the captain “was the sole occupant of the vehicle and exhibited signs of impairment.”
In the dash cam video, you can hear an officer say “we’re trying to give you a break here. You’re driving with alcohol in your system...we’ve gotten calls about you.”
Callers reportedly said drivers were flashing their lights at him, trying to get him to pull over because he was swerving all over the place.
Another officer can be heard on body cam footage saying, “he’s hammered.”
However, dash camera footage showed the officers did not conduct field sobriety tests.
Instead, the Twinsburg Police Department confirmed officers allowed the captain to call his wife for a ride.
Body camera footage captured an officer saying, “he’s carrying a service weapon on him, at this time we’re giving him a courtesy and allowing his wife to pick him up and take him home.”
Body camera footage then showed that officer called the Cleveland Police captain’s supervisors and left a voicemail saying, “I just wanted to make you aware of his high intoxication...”
Body camera footage showed when the Cleveland Police captain’s ride arrived the captain stood there questioning what officers were charging him with.
However, body camera footage captured an officer saying, “you’re not being charged... we’re trying to release you, but the longer you stand here, the more of a problem we’re having.”
The officers nearly changed their minds before the captain finally listened, according to the body camera footage.
An officer then was caught on body camera footage saying, “yes, you’re free to go. Make sure he does not get out of the car again.”
The Twinsburg Police Department said officers towed the truck, and "an internal review will be conducted into the incident to determine in TPD policies were followed.
When 19 News asked the Cleveland Division of Police if the captain was facing any disciplinary action, CPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said, “This matter is under internal review.”
19 News is not naming the captain because he has not been charged with a crime.
