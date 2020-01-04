Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State sack specialist Chase Young says he's leaving school to enter the NFL draft in the spring. The expected announcement from the junior Heisman Trophy finalist was made in a Twitter post in which he said he looks forward to "joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.