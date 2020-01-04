Northeast Ohio weather: rain/snow mix with highs in the upper 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our less than lovely first weekend of 2020 forecast includes a rain/snow mix today bringing little or no accumulation amid highs in the upper 30s.
Tonight the snowbelt could see an inch or less of snow in brisk northwest winds but the rest of us won’t see more than a dusting as lows slip into the upper 20s.
Sunday also holds a small threat of rain and snow as highs top out around 42.
After a low on Sunday night in the low 30s, Monday will find us beneath a sun/clouds mix as highs head for the low 40s.
