Northeast Ohio weather: Snowbelt could see an inch of snow or less, the rest of us maybe a dusting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight the snowbelt could see an inch or less of snow in brisk northwest winds, but the rest of us won’t see more than a dusting as lows slip into the upper 20s
Sunday also holds a small threat of rain and snow as highs top out around 42.
After a low on Sunday night in the low 30s, Monday will find us beneath a sun/clouds mix as highs head for the low 40s.
Tuesday returns the threat of a scattered rain/snow mix with highs in the upper 38s.
