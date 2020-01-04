Norton cheerleader miraculously defies the odds after devastating coma

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Emma Pfouts fell into a coma after suffering an asthma attack at her homecoming dance in October, and against all odds, she is making a miraculous turnaround.
Pfouts’ doctors told her mother she would likely never understand speech or see again.
She can do both, and the cheerleader from Norton High School has shown very encouraging progress since Christmas.
“This week, Emma has proven she is a fighter & SHE IS THERE! She has thoughts, she does remember things, she is way beyond what anyone said she would do and we couldn’t be happier,” her mother, Christina Boyer Weigand, exclaimed on Facebook.
Please read the post below, and share your words of encouragement:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.