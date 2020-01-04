ODOT fast tracks traffic light project after 19 News coverage of a woman’s tragic death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After breaking a devastating story about the death of a local mother, we’ve learned her neighborhood is now expected to receive a new traffic light in just a few days instead of months.
State officials said public outcry and 19 News’ continuing coverage of the issue captured their attention.
ODOT’s director, Jack Marchbanks, says a 35-year-old woman’s death shows an urgent need for a working traffic signal at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Stanwood.
“We want people to know that we have a renewed sense of urgency in moving this project forward,” he said.
Terr Nolden’s family said she was trying to cross Euclid Avenue in the area Monday night when she got hit by a car.
“Sometimes we learn by things that are tragic. In this case, we are moving forward,” Marchbanks said.
The traffic signal that was once here was taken down in November.
Marchbanks said it was malfunctioning so badly that it was confusing drivers.
Usually, the department says cities are able to repair and replace lights like it overnight. However, the one at that intersection was in such bad shape, that couldn’t be done.
It’s part of a large light update project the state started years ago because the city of East Cleveland couldn’t handle it on its own.
“This is a rare instance where the city of East Cleveland, because of a fiscal distress, needed ODOT to step in and manage the project,” Marchbanks said.
A new signal wasn’t scheduled to go back up until Spring, but now Marchbanks said the construction will likely start this coming Monday.
Even though construction is supposed to start next week though, ODOT said it could still take about two weeks before the signal is completely up and running.
The entire light project which includes upgrades to 18 lights total, is suppose to be complete in July 2020.
