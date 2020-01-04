Sugarcreek officer cleared of any wrongdoing after fatally shooting man who attacked him with screwdriver (video)

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sugarcreek Police Chief Kevin Kaser confirmed on Saturday that the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office recently wrapped up their investigation and cleared Captain Brian Dalton of any wrongdoing regarding the incident where he fatally shot a truck driver who stab him with a screwdriver on June 26.
Captain Dalton already returned to full duty on July 15 after recovering from his injuries, according to Chief Kaser.
Back on June 26, Captain Dalton stopped a truck driver TMK Farm Service, according to police.
Police said that truck driver, later identified as Elijah Collins III of High Point, NC, had an altercation with Captain Dalton and stabbed him with a screwdriver.
According to police, Captain Dalton felt it was necessary to use lethal force.
Captain Dalton’s body camera captured the horrifying ordeal.
Graphic Warning: This video was heavily edited following a brutal attack on a Sugarcreek police officer, however it still may be upsetting to some viewers. The video was too graphic to be shown in its entirety.
Captain Dalton was transported to Akron General Hospital by helicopter in stable condition and was held in the ICU.
Dalton has been an officer since 2011.
