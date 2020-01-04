Thousands of Stark County residents without power after tree falls in Massillon

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - As many as over 4,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power on Saturday afternoon.
The culprit was a tree that fell in the 500 block of Tremont Ave SE, according to the Massillon Police Department.
According to FirstEnergy, over 3,000 of those outages were in Massillon, and just under 1,000 were in Perry Township.
At 1 p.m., First Energy reported the number of FirstEnergy customers that were still without power was just over 3,500.
FirstEnergy estimates that most customers should have their power restored by 2:30 p.m., according to their FirstEnergy 24/7 power center.
The Massillon Police Department reminded residents that "when approaching intersections with the traffic lights out, stop at the intersection and use caution before proceeding through the intersection.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.