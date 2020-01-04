Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Ottawa County

Thomas Bridge Memorial Bridge (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | January 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 5:04 PM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Port Clinton man driving the wrong way on State Route 2 on the Edison Bridge struck a car head-on and was killed Friday.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:17 P.M. near mile post 28 in Danbury Township, Ottawa County.

Burlyn J. Fick, age 82, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he struck a 17-year-old boy from Marblehead head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said Fick sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at Magruder Hospital.

The 17-year-old sustained injuries and was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said he was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

An 18-year-old Norwalk woman in the passenger side of 2014 Jeep Wrangler was also was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Alcohol and/or drug use are unknown at this time.

