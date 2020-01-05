Browns interview Saleh, more interviews getting lined up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns confirmed they were talking to San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Sunday. The 40-year old was available because the 49ers earned a first round bye in the playoffs.
Saleh guided the San Francisco defense to the number two ranking in the league. His unit shut down the Browns in their Week 5 match up that the Niners won 31-3.
Before joining San Francisco, Saleh was coaching linebackers in Jacksonville. Before that he was a defensive quality control coach for Seattle. There he helped guide the “Legion of Boom” that helped them win a Super Bowl in 2013. Saleh aided in the development of linebackers K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith.
Due to the first round losses by New England and Buffalo, Josh McDaniels and Brian Daboll are both free to interview with the team. They are expected to meet with Browns officials sometime this week.
