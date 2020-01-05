Cleveland homicide victim who was in ambulance that crashed on way to hospital was shot 3 times in car by unknown male

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new information regarding the homicide victim who was being transported in an ambulance that crashed with two firefighters and two medics also inside.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to the 15200 block of Lakeshore Boulevard at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Friday for who would be later identified as a 29-year-old man with three gunshot wounds.
Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived, according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers on scene learned that the victim was in a car in a lot when an unknown male shot him and drove away in an unknown car.
EMS was bringing the victim to University Hospitals by approximately 12:14 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Due to the severity of the victim’s condition, a Cleveland firefighter was driving the EMS truck as an additional firefighter and two medics were in the rear ambulance compartment treating the victim, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the ambulance was heading southbound on E. 152nd Street with emergency lights and sirens on.
As the ambulance crossed the intersection of E. 152nd Street and Woodworth Avenue, a 2016 Kia Sorento driving westbound on Woodworth Avenue struck the left side of the ambulance at the rear axle, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The ambulance rotated left, nearly tipping over, traveled left of center, and struck the left side of a 2011 Honda CR-V that was stopped at the intersection facing northbound, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the ambulance continued off the left side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, the victim was then brought to University Hospitals in a second ambulance and pronounced dead.
Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene for the investigation, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The Cleveland Division of Police has not yet confirmed if the shooting victim died in the second ambulance that transported him to the hospital, or at University Hospitals.
The Cleveland Division of Police did not confirm the condition of the females driving the Kia or the Honda.
However, Sgt. Ciaccia did confirm that the two firefighters and two medics were all treated for minor injuries and released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.