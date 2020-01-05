Day 16 of search for Harley Dilly: Reward over $10,000 for safe return of 14-year-old Port Clinton boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday marks Day 16 of the nationwide search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly of Port Clinton, and the community is still hopeful for his safe return.
The Port Clinton Police Department confirmed on Sunday that the reward for information leading to the safe return of Harley Dilly has been increased to $10,075, thanks to a $250 cash donation from Dwight D. Ramsdell.
The Port Clinton Police Department also shared a link to a GoFundMe account called “BRING HARLEY HOME!”
The GoFundMe’s description said the fundraiser was created by the staff at Fisherman’s Wharf to give “EVERY SINGLE CENT COLLECTED” to the Port Clinton Police Department to aid in the reward fund for Harley Dilly.
Port Clinton Police Chief Hickman also posted an announcement on Facebook on Sunday asking the public to allow the department to continue the investigation uninterrupted:
“I continue to ask that you give us a couple more days to complete the searches that we need to accomplish before you begin searching on your own. Please understand that we will be continuing to search for Harley, however I know that you want to assist as well.”
The Chief already shared similar messages on New Year’s Eve, which said:
“Please allow the professionals involved in this case to continue to do their job - we are working tirelessly and will continue to do so until Harley is brought home and reunited with his family.”
“Here’s what I need from you. I need the investigation to be allowed to continue uninterrupted.”
On Saturday, the Port Clinton Police Department’s search for Dilly was featured on Live PD on A&E.
Harley Dilly disappeared from his home over two weeks ago on Dec. 20, according to police.
Since his disappearance, K-9 teams and helicopters from both state and federal agencies assisted in a search that covered more than 100 acres near Dilly’s home on Dec. 26.
“The main focus here is to get Harley home to mom and dad,” Chief Hickman said.
Chief Hickman said more than 1,500 flyers with Dilly’s photo and information have been distributed. He is urging residents in the community to leave their porch lights on at night to signal that the home is a safe and welcome place to end the search.
The chief continues to urge residents to help share flyers on Dilly both in person and through social media.
“Harley, come home,” Hickman said to conclude the press conference on Dec. 27.
Dilly’s family spoke out about their family member’s disappearance last Friday night, and shared the following message to the Port Clinton Police Department to share:
“We want to thank all the agencies and all the people from the community who have assisted in searching for our son Harley from now and through the holiday season. As you can imagine our family is terribly distraught at this time. This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you. Thank you one and all for the continued effort and work you are doing, and for all your thoughts and prayers. Pray, share, keep your eyes open.”
Chief Hickman has shared the following message regarding Dilly’s family numerous times both in person and online:
“I would like to advise you that through the entire investigation of the disappearance of Harley Dilly, the family has fully cooperated and we have no reason to believe they are involved.”
According to police, Harley Dilly left for school around 7 a.m. Dec. 20, but never made it.
Police said Dilly was wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket, and black tennis shoes.
Police said if something was not right, Dilly would stay away from home for the night and return the next day.
Chief Hickman shared in a previous press conference that Dilly wasn’t feeling well the day of his disappearance, but his mom still made him go to school.
Dilly does have a sister out of state, but there was no sign of him when officials checked the house, according to Chief Hickman.
The Port Clinton Police Department shared a surveillance photo of the 14-year-old boy that was captured after his disappearance on Dec. 20.
Police said Dilly’s disappearance was reported to the department at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 21, and officers have been observing numerous hours of video from the surrounding community since.
Port Clinton police said Harley is believed to be the person in the following picture that was captured between 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. on Dec. 20 in the area between Dilly’s residence on E. 5th Street and the Port Clinton High and Middle School campus.
Port Clinton police said the following agencies have been involved with this investigation:
- Black Swamp Search & Rescue
- Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
- Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Grant County Sheriff’s Office (Kentucky)
- Kentucky Search Dog Association
- National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
- Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation
- Ohio State Highway Patrol
- Ottawa County Drug Task Force
- Ottawa County Prosecutors Office
- Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office
- Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team
- Port Clinton Fire and Rescue
- Shawnee Hills Police Department
- United States Customs and Border Protection
- United States Marshals Service
Chief Hickman said, “Please don’t spread rumors, rather, if you have information about this case, please contact the Port Clinton Police Department [at] (419) 734-3121 [or the] National Center for Missing and Exploited Children [at] (800) 843-5678.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.