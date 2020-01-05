Double homicide investigation underway in Concord Township, suspect in custody

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 1:30 a.m. that an investigation is underway for an apparent double homicide in the 7500 block of Andrea Drive.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
However, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in custody as Blake Sargi.
Sheriff Frank Leonbruno also said deputies were called to the area of Oakridge Drive in Concord Township at 11:03 p.m. on Saturday for a barricaded suspect.
The SWAT team came to the scene and successfully negotiated the suspect out of the home, according to Sheriff Leonbruno.
Andrea Drive and Oakridge Drive are just over half a mile apart and both off of Hoose Road.
(Note: The red pinpoints marking the streets are not indicators of where exactly on the street the separate incidents happened.)
However, the Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed if the two incidents are related.
Sheriff Leonbruno said, “The investigation is in its very early stages and no further information will be released regarding this incident at this time.”
