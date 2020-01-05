Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christion Thompson scored five of his 20 points in the last two minutes, Teshaun Hightower added 22 more and Tulane rallied past Cincinnati 76-71. Hightower tied the contest at 69-69 with a second-chance basket and Thompson put the Green Wave ahead for keeps on a driving layup with 2:08 remaining. Thompson, Hightower and K.J. Lawson combined to make 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch as Tulane fought through 11 ties and seven lead changes in the final 12:50 for the win. Chris Vogt tied a career high with 21 points for the Bearcats.