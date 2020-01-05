Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-OH-CRASH FATALITIES-OHIO
3 killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio. Two people where killed Friday night when a car driven by an 18-year-old man crossed the median on U.S. 35 and was struck by a car driven by a 45-year-old woman in Ross County. Joshua Eggers, of Jackson, died at the scene. Penny Schreck, of Oak Hill, died at a hospital. The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Zachary Howard, of Piketon, was killed early Saturday in Pike County when his car failed to negotiate a curve. A 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured.
AP-OH-TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Authorities identify teen fatally shot in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Cleveland. Police say Devon Lewis, of Cleveland, was found shot Thursday night on the city's east side. A police report says witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw a car speed away. Devon was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a Cleveland hospital. The police report says police found marijuana wrapped in a tissue in one of his hands, a digital scale in his coat pocket and a bag of marijuana next to him. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
BC-OH-MISSING TEEN-SEARCH
Reward increased for Ohio boy, 14, missing for over 2 weeks
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A reward for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old Ohio boy missing for more than two weeks has been increased to over $9,000. Harley Dilly was reported missing by his mother Dec. 20 in the northern Ohio town of Port Clinton. He was last seen in a surveillance video early that morning blocks away from school. Local, state and federal law enforcement officials have conducted an exhaustive search for Harley. The Blade reports Port Clinton residents and businesses have been asked to provide police with surveillance camera footage from before and after the teen disappeared for investigators to review.
BC-OH-OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUND
Ohio county reverses decision on opioid administrator's pay
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio county that includes Cleveland has reversed its decision that a portion of the salary for an administrator appointed to oversee the distribution of money from opioid lawsuits will be paid from a lawsuit settlement fund. Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga County officials Friday said the $130,500 salary paid to Brandy Carney in her new role as administrator will come from the general fund. It's the same salary Carney is currently paid as the county's public safety chief. The decision was made after County Councilman Dan Brady questioned whether the proposal was the best use for money earmarked to treat opioid addiction.
BC-OH-FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH
Man driving wrong way on Ohio bridge killed, 2 teens injured
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old man driving the wrong way on an Ohio bridge has been killed and two teens in a vehicle he collided with head-on have been seriously injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred Friday night on the Edison Bridge on State Route 2 in Ottawa County's Danbury Township. The patrol says Burlyn Fick, of Port Clinton, died at a hospital after his SUV collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler driven by 17-year-old Christian Maple, of Marblehead. The patrol says Maple and 18-year-old passenger Maria Rodriguez were hospitalized with “incapacitating” injuries.
DAM CONSTRUCTION HALTED
Judge halts unapproved construction at eastern Ohio dam
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has halted unapproved construction work at a high-hazard Ohio dam after state inspectors determined the structure wasn't safe. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against the owner of Sleepy Hollow Lake Dam. It prohibits further construction at the site without approval of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Water Resources, among other stipulations. An Associated Press analysis in November identified Sleepy Hollow as one of more than 100 Ohio dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition and classified as "high hazard" because lives could be lost if the dams fail.
BC-OH-GUN SHOW SHOOTING
Vendor accidentally shoots woman at Ohio gun show
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a vendor checking a handgun at an Ohio gun show has accidentally shot a woman setting up a display booth near him. Police in Sharonville outside of Cincinnati say the man and woman were preparing for the Bill Goodman Gun and Knife Show on Friday at the Sharonville Convention Center. Police say the 74-year-old man released the top slide of the handgun not realizing a round was in the chamber. The bullet bounced off the floor and struck the 65-year-old woman in the leg. The woman was taken to a hospital. The shooting is under investigation.
PREGNANT WOMAN KILLED
Ohio man sentenced to life for killing pregnant girlfriend
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for killing his pregnant girlfriend. Forty-year-old Steven Mages originally faced the death penalty for the 2017 slaying of Natasha Marie Wilson and her unborn child. Assistant Clermont County prosecutor Scott O'Reilly says Mages pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated murder and was then sentenced to life in prison. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man who discovered the slaying. Mages was arrested in Kentucky after a manhunt and a brief car chase. Messages seeking comment were left for Mages' attorneys.
JUVENILES-ADULT CHARGES
ACLU questions prosecutor over charging juveniles as adults
CLEVELAND (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is criticizing a prosecutor over the number of juveniles his office pushes to be charged as adults. Records show that Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, whose jurisdiction includes Cleveland, in 2019 sent around 100 children to adult court for the second consecutive year. The ACLU says prosecuting children as adults is almost never necessary. O'Malley told cleveland.com that many of the juveniles he prosecutes as adults previously went through juvenile court and then committed more crimes. Records show nearly nine in 10 of juveniles whose charges were transferred to adult court are black.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Sheriff hit by New Year's gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and glanced off his bullet-proof vest. The Allen County sheriff says he wasn't hurt by the bullet that he says narrowly missed the face of his major who also was in the car. Around the nation, authorities say at least two people died from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. In Cleveland, authorities have charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend "popping off shots" as he celebrated. A 61-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.