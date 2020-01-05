Northeast Ohio weather: highs top out around 40

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today holds a small threat of rain and snow - mainly this afternoon - as highs top out around 40 amid gusty southwest winds.
After a low tonight in the low 30s, Monday will find us beneath a sun/clouds mix as highs head for the upper 30s.
Tuesday returns the threat of a scattered rain/snow mix with highs in the lower 40s and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
On Wednesday we’ll see more gusty winds before the afternoon’s partly cloudy skies. Look for seasonable highs in the low to mid 30s.
