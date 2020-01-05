Ohio Coach bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed 5, injured about 60 was headed to Cincinnati

“The one thing about traveling through Pennsylvania is we have change in weather. And it could be just because of our mountains, our hills, just the way that our elevation changes... and when you’re traveling into this particular region, we were told that by some of the people that were driving that the weather did start to change. There was some precipitation that was coming down, and I’m sure that could have played a factor. But, we’re so early in our investigation right now that it’s hard to try to pinpoint anything specific,” Trooper Limani said.