Ohio Coach bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed 5, injured about 60 was headed to Cincinnati

PENNSYLVANIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that an Ohio Coach bus headed from New Jersey to Cincinnati was involved in the Pennsylvania Turnpike 76 crash that claimed the lives of five people and injured about 60 others.
Police said the crash happened at approximately 3:33 a.m. on Saturday at mile marker 86.1 westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 76 in Mount Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County.
The tour bus was traveling on a downhill curve and was unable to negotiate a corner, went up an embankment, and rolled over according to police.
Police said commercial vehicles driving behind struck the tour bus, bringing the total of involved vehicles to six.
Aside from the tour bus, police identified the other involved vehicles as three tractor trailers loaded with parcels and one private passenger car.
A hazmat team responded to the scene, according to police.
In addition to the five fatalities, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed 28 people were brought to Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, 18 people were transported to Somerset Hospital, and 11 were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
The five people that lost their lives have not yet been identified, and the vehicle each of those five people were in at the time of the crash has not yet been released.
Police said the Red Cross is assisting patients and their families at the hospitals.
Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani held a press conference around 12:30 p.m.
According to Trooper Limani, a passenger bus that was traveling out of Rockaway, New Jersey heading to Cincinnati.
Trooper Limani identified the tour bus as Z & D Tours.
Chopper footage showed the tour bus had www.OHIOCOACH.com on the side.
The chopper footage also showed that the tractor trailers were marked as two UPS trucks and one FedEx truck.
“The one thing about traveling through Pennsylvania is we have change in weather. And it could be just because of our mountains, our hills, just the way that our elevation changes... and when you’re traveling into this particular region, we were told that by some of the people that were driving that the weather did start to change. There was some precipitation that was coming down, and I’m sure that could have played a factor. But, we’re so early in our investigation right now that it’s hard to try to pinpoint anything specific,” Trooper Limani said.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner said the road was being treated from 9 p.m. Saturday on, circling every hour to treat that entire section of the roadway where the crash happened.
According to Trooper Limani, the investigation as to what caused the crash could take several weeks, if not months.
Trooper Limani said the age range of those involved in the crash was as young as seven to people in their 60s.
Most of the passengers of that bus were visiting from another country and did not speak English, according to Trooper Limani.
Out of the approximately 60 injured passengers, only two of them were considered to be in critical condition when they went to the hospital, according to Trooper Limani.
Dr. Mark Rubino of the Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes Hospital in Monroeville held a press conference around 2:45 p.m.
“We were notified at 4 a.m. of the mass casualty event. At that point, what we did was we mobilize our surgical teams, our emergency personnel, our trauma surgeons, and then put our neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons on notice, and just the general hospital personnel, anesthesiologists, nurses. By the time anybody arrived here, the emergency department was completely full and ready to handle as many patients that came in, in addition to the volume that was already in the emergency department," according to Rubino.
Dr. Rubino said, “It really does take a whole community to run a trauma center. What happened was when this bus turned over, a lot of them had all their clothing and personal belongings contaminated with diesel. So they all came in scared. It was dark, it was cold.”
“Some were students going back to school, some were visiting family and friends in New Jersey and New York and live in Columbus. But no one is from here. Everyone really is from another city, which really demanded the help and assistance from our social workers and our other teams to make sure we gave them clothing. They don’t have their bags, they lost all their luggage... and the clothing that they did have was either soiled form the diesel or just needed to be removed when they arrived to the emergency room," Dr. Rubino said.
Thanks to a recent donation, the hospital was able to buy clothing to have on board for boys, girls, women, and children in case there was an event such as this where the patients would have to remove their old clothing and need a replacement, according to Dr. Rubino.
According to Dr. Rubino, the youngest of the 11 patients brought to Forbes Hospital was 15 and the oldest was 67.
Dr. Rubino said, “We had really a mixture of people. We had students, we had a number of adolescents, which really concerned us considering there were deaths at the scene. We had some family members. We had a bother and sister, a mother and son, a mother and daughter... but it really was a combination of different people that really were very interested in supporting each other coming into this tragic scene.”
Dr. Rubino confirmed all 11 patients came by ambulance.
According to Dr. Rubino, the injuries suffered by the 11 patients included neurosurgical injures that required spine surgeries, abdominal injuries, and one patient with a brain bleed.
The rest of the patients suffered contusions, abrasions and fractures, including rib fractures, according to Dr. Rubino.
By 2:45 p.m., most families of the patients had been contacted, and many of the family members of the patients had reunited with their loved ones at the hospital, according to Dr. Rubino.
Dr. Rubino also said at that time there were 2 patients still in the OR, 4 patients still in care with 1-2 of those awaiting a ride home, and the rest were already discharged by 2:45 p.m.
“None of them wanted to get back on a bus, needless to say... Most of them were on their way to Ohio," according to Dr. Rubino.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.