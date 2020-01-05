SWAT called to Cleveland home after armed male barricades himself inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed SWAT was requested after a 33-year-old armed male barricaded himself inside a home.
The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Berea Road near Triskett Road in Cleveland just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Police have an active presence in front of the home. SWAT officers were staging near the home. As of 11:21 p.m. police are still staging in front of the house.
This is a developing story, as more information becomes available we will update this story.
