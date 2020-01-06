Bedford High School teacher pleads not guilty to 6 counts of sexual battery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford High School teacher pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday to six counts of sexual battery.
Bedford police said Laura Dunker had sex with two male students.
The judge set bond at $5,000 and ordered Dunker not to have contact with the victims.
Dunker was placed on administrative leave in November when police began their investigation.
Bedford Schools Superintendent Andrea Celico sent the below message to school families in November:
“We were recently made aware of a serious allegation that was made against one of our high school staff members stating that there may have been an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as we learned of this, we placed the staff member on administrative leave and are currently undergoing an investigation. The Bedford Police Department and Children and Family Services were also contacted immediately. As one can imagine, we are deeply saddened by these allegations and are taking this matter very seriously in order to protect the safety and well-being of our students. Since we are in the early stages of the investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”
Dunker will be back in court on Jan. 16.
Last July, a former teacher and head football coach at Bedford High School was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual battery.
Sean Williams, 43, was convicted of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student.
Williams, who had been teaching at the school since Aug. 2010, resigned in Feb. 2019
