Behind the scenes with a Northeast Ohio crime scene analyst: Is it really like CSI?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “CSI: Las Vegas” is more than familiar to Northeast Ohio native Noreen Charlton.
She lived it herself, working for a decade as a senior crime scene analyst for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
“It’s nothing like TV. We worked very, very long hours. It’s not glamorous like ‘CSI’ makes it out to be,” she said.
It may not be glamorous, but it's a job she loves.
“The joke was always, ‘Alright, in 45 minutes are you going to have this solved?’ And we’d all just laugh it off, because it’s just not possible that way,” she said.
Charlton is bringing that expertise to the Cleveland area. She started her own business called Case Files Crime Scene Consulting.
On Monday night at 11 p.m., we’ll take you behind the crime tape with Charlton.
Hear about how she handled her biggest case, the Las Vegas shooting, and how she encourages other women to get involved in forensic science.
