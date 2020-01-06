Chester Township house fire claims life of man and his dog

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A house in Chester Township went up in flames late Sunday evening and claimed the life of a man and his dog.
Crews were called to the home in the 13000 block of Westchester Trail around 11:30 p.m. after a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.
The Chester Township fire chief said flames were already through the roof when crews arrived.
10 fire departments responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and the State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.
The victim has not yet been identified.
