Chester Township house fire claims life of 1 person inside

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A house in Chester Township went up in flames late Saturday night, and claimed the life of one person inside.
The Chester Township Fire Department said crews were called to the home in the 13000 block of Westchester Trail around 11:30 p.m.
Part of the home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to Chester Township Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Geauga County coroner confirmed one person died in the home, and is believed to have been the only one inside at the time of the fire.
The victim has not yet been identified.
