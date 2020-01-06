Cleveland firefighters rescue resident, dog out of house fire caused by space heater

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed a resident and their dog had to be rescued from their house after a space heater caught it on fire.
According to Cleveland Fire, the house is located on East Boulevard, south of St. Clair Avenue, caught fire around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Firefighters rescued the resident down a ladder and carried the dog to safety, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire confirmed all of the residents and pets are safe, and that the Northeast Ohio Red Cross is helping them out.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Cleveland Fire.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.