‘Gun violence impacts so many families’: Cleveland councilman mourns loss of beloved niece

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Erika Miranda, the 31-year-old woman who police say was fatally shot by her boyfriend on New Year’s Day, was the niece of Ward 15 Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone.
Zone took to Facebook on Monday to discuss the tragic incident and the heartbreaking effects of gun violence:
Sheldon Stevens, 38, of Cleveland, is charged with one count of reckless homicide in connection with Miranda’s death.
A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set his bond at $500,000 on Friday, and he pleaded not guilty.
According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to a home on Merrill Avenue on Jan. 1 after receiving a call for reports of a woman who was shot.
While investigating, police learned that Stevens was “popping off” rounds of ammunition to celebrate the start of 2020 when Miranda was shot.
Detectives found Miranda laying on the floor inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her face.
She later died at MetroHealth hospital.
