Cleveland Police searching for persons of interest after man vanishes on Christmas Eve
Bruno Collins, 58, of Euclid, was last seen on Christmas Eve in Cleveland. (Source: Cleveland Police)
By John Deike | January 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 5:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man went missing in Cleveland last month, and police are investigating the suspicious disappearance.

Bruno Collins, 58, of Euclid, was last seen leaving 10315 Eliot Ave. on Christmas Eve, according to his niece.

He left in a white 2005 GMC Envoy, and said he’d be back; however, he hasn’t been seen since.

Investigators are trying to identify these two persons of interest, as they may have information regarding Collins’ whereabouts:

If you've seen these persons of interest, please call Cleveland Police. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Collins is considered endangered, and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call police at 216-621-1234.

