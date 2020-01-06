Cuyahoga Medical Examiner identifies homicide victim who was being transported by ambulance that crashed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner has identified the shooting victim that was being transported to the hospital when the ambulance was involved in a crash.
The victim died from his injuries.
29-year-old Demarco Milsap is that victim, according to the medical examiner.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to the 15200 block of Lakeshore Blvd. around midnight on Friday for a shooting victim with three gunshot wounds.
We now know that the victim is Milsap.
Police on scene said they learned that Milsap was in a car in a lot when an unknown male shot him and drove away in an unknown car.
EMS was bringing the victim to University Hospitals by approximately 12:14 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
Due to the severity of the victim’s condition, a Cleveland firefighter was driving the EMS truck as an additional firefighter, and two medics were in the rear ambulance compartment treating the victim, according to police.
Authorities say the ambulance was heading southbound on E. 152nd Street with emergency lights and sirens on.
As the ambulance crossed the intersection of E. 152nd Street and Woodworth Avenue, a 2016 Kia Sorento driving westbound on Woodworth Avenue struck the left side of the ambulance at the rear axle.
The ambulance rotated left, nearly tipping over, traveled left of center, and struck the left side of a 2011 Honda CR-V that was stopped at the intersection facing northbound, according to police.
Officials said the ambulance continued off the left side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.
According to police, the victim was then brought to University Hospitals in a second ambulance and pronounced dead.
Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene for the investigation, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The Cleveland Division of Police has not yet confirmed if the shooting victim died in the second ambulance that transported him to the hospital, or at University Hospitals.
