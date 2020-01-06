Elyria man arrested for 50th time since 2002 accused of theft from center for veterans with 2nd suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man who is no stranger to the law is finding himself behind bars again.
Deputies from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office responded to Amvets Post 32 on Middle Avenue in Carlisle Township in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 after noting a suspicious car parked in the lot.
The facility was broken into several times in the past, which prompted deputies to investigate.
While inside, investigators found 35-year-old Tyler Ellis, of Elyria, hiding in the closet of the social hall.
A second man, identified as 34-year-old Russell Dotson, was also inside the Amvets building and attempted to flee out the door, but he was eventually tracked down by deputies and officers from the Elyria Police Department.
Investigators say Ellis has been arrested 50 times between 2002 and 2020. He was booked at the Lorain County Jail 34 times dating back over 18 years on numerous breaking and entering charges, as well as burglary and criminal mischief.
Both Ellis and Dotson were booked at the Lorain County Jail on charges of theft and breaking and entering.
