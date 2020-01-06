Healthy swaps for the New Year with Cribbs in the CLE and Heinen’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
- Bonza Chickpea Spaghetti
- Blended Mushrooms
- Heinen’s Marinara Sauce
- White Wine
- Whole Milk
- Grated Parmesan Cheese
Instructions: Cook the pasta and set aside. Roughly chop and sauté the mushrooms in olive oil. When the mushrooms are browned add the wine and reduce until the pan is almost dry. Add a splash of milk and the marinara sauce and gently cook for 10 minutes so the flavors can blend. Toss the sauce with the pasta. Serve with grated parmesan on the side.
- Heinen’s Chicken Bone Broth
- Heinen’s Shelf Stable Grains: Such As: Quinoa, Ancient Grains, Black Rice etc.
- Heinen’s Pulled White Meat Chicken (or Protein of your Choice)
- Spinach
- Roasted Red Pepper Strips
- Diced Avocado
- Walnuts
Instructions: Heat the broth in a pan, when it is simmering add any other ingredients you may like before serving.
