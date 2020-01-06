Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves blew a 25-point lead in the second half before regrouping to beat the Cavaliers 118-103. Gorgui Dieng scored 22 points and Shabazz Napier 21 for Minnesota, which led 90-65 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. But Dante Exum got hot for the Cavs, who went on a 32-6 run to take the lead. Dieng then made two 3-pointers as Minnesota reeled off 14 straight points to put it away. Kevin Love sat out for the Cavs and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a potentially serious injury to his left knee.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Naji Marshall scored 20 points, freshman KyKy Tandy made four 3s in his best performance, and Xavier pulled away in the second half to a 75-67 victory over St. John's. The Musketeers broke open a close game by finally getting some long-range shots. Tandy hit three in a row from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 12 points. St. John's struggled to make shots despite getting its leading scorer back. Senior guard Mustapha Heron missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle. Heron had 11 points in 22 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each scored 18 points as No. 20 Dayton fought off some sluggishness and pulled away for an 80-67 win over Saint Joseph's. Ibit Watson and Obi Toppin added 15 points apiece and Jalen Crutcher scored 10 for the Flyers. Ryan Daly scored 22 points to lead Saint Joseph's. Cameron Brown scored 16 and Myles Douglas had 15. The Flyers ended a nine-game losing streak at Hawk Hill. Their previous win was nearly 20 years ago. Saint Joseph's has lost 10 of 11.
UNDATED (AP) — Mid-American Conference champion Miami of Ohio faces Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday night in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Ragin' Cajuns have a school-record 10 wins but lost to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Louisiana-Lafayette is favored by two touchdowns. The school already has awarded coach Billy Napier a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season. Miami claimed its 16th MAC title and has won both of its previous trips to bowl games in Mobile.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 24 points and dished eight assists in helping the No. 19 West Virginia women beat Kansas State 74-63 in a Big 12 opener. Gondrezick was 9-of-14 shooting, making half of her eight 3-point attempts. Tynice Martin added 18 points and Madisen Smith, with three makes from the arc, scoring 15. Peyton Williams, who has been averaging a double-double, had another with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. West Virginia had the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance has signed a 10-year agreement as title sponsor at Kapalua, largely because of a jazz drummer. Ken Tackett still plays the drums when he's not working as a PGA Tour rules official. An old friend from West Virginia was working at SentryWorld Golf Course in West Virginia when he asked Tackett if he could get a band together for the re-opening of the course. That was five years ago. The company began to express interest in a national marketing campaign. One thing led to another and the Sentry Tournament of Champions has longterm security.