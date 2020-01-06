Lake County Sheriff releases details on investigation into Concord Township double homicide

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Monday morning to release details on the investigation for the double homicide that took place in Concord Township over the weekend.
Sheriff Frank Leonbruno confirmed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, that an investigation was underway for an apparent double homicide in the 7500 block of Andrea Drive in Concord Township.
The two bodies were found in a GMC Yukon near the intersection of Andrea Drive and Hoose Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
Sheriff Leonbruno did not release the names of the victims, but said they were a man and a woman.
Soon after the bodies were discovered, dozens of officers and a SWAT team swarmed a home on Oakridge Drive.
Andrea Drive and Oakridge Drive are just over half a mile apart and both off of Hoose Road.
(Note: The red pinpoints marking the streets are not indicators of where exactly on the street the separate incidents happened.)
Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said deputies were called to the area of Oakridge Drive in Concord Township at 11:03 p.m. on Saturday for a barricaded suspect.
The SWAT team came to the scene and successfully negotiated the suspect out of the home, according to Sheriff Leonbruno.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Blake Edward Sargi.
It’s a scene this small town is not used to seeing.
Neighbors wouldn’t go on camera, but they told 19 News they heard about 4 gunshots.
Sargi is currently detained in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Leonbruno said Sargi will be arraigned on two counts of murder on Monday.
