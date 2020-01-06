Legendary composer John Williams to lead Cleveland Orchestra for one-night-only performance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Williams, the composer known for his acclaimed musical score in films that include the “Star Wars” saga and “Indiana Jones” series, is coming to Northeast Ohio to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra.
The iconic composer will participate in the one-night-only program scheduled for Sunday, April 26 at Severance Hall.
The performance will feature music from Williams’ past scores. He has served for music director to more than 100 films in his 45-year career.
Williams led the Cleveland Orchestra in numerous performances throughout the years.
Tickets to the April 26 performance go on sale to the public on Jan. 14.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.