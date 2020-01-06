Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing sky and blustery today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is building in today from the south. Low pressure is to our north. The difference in pressure is giving us blustery conditions today. You can expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Areas along the lake shore east of Cleveland will see wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Cloud cover this morning will track east. I have a clearing sky in the forecast. Temperatures this afternoon will be around 40 degrees. Clouds will increase tonight. We dip into the upper 20′s to around 30 degrees by Tuesday morning.