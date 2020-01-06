Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer-than-average with sunshine on Monday, brief shot of Arctic cold on the way midweek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is building in today from the south.
Low pressure is to our north.
The pressure contrast is giving us blustery conditions today.
You can expect a west wind at 10 - 20 mph.
I hope that you’re enjoying all of that sunshine out there!
Skies will remain generally clear through tonight.
We’ll stay dry through tomorrow.
For Tuesday, expect more clouds than sunshine.
Highs will top out in the low 40s.
Our “next big thing” will be a brief blast of Arctic air that moves in on Wednesday.
Highs will only be around 30°.
Gusty winds will make it feel as if it’s in the teens all day.
We’ll thaw out pretty quickly though.
High temperatures will be in the 40s again by Thursday.
Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 50s.
Unfortunately, this warm-up will come at a cost.
Widespread rain will be moving in late Thursday night.
Rain will continue through Friday and into Saturday.
Rain will change to snow Saturday night into Sunday.
