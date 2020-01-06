Officials looking for suspected serial armed robber that hit Sheffield Center Dollar General twice

SHEFFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are looking for an armed man that robbed a Dollar General in Sheffield Center.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance photo, hoping that someone can identify him.
Deputies say that they were alerted to the Dollar General located at 200 Sheffield Center around 7:30 p.m. because of a man robbing the store.
Witnesses say that the pictured man entered the Dollar General on Jan. 5, showed the cashier a gun and ordered the cashier to give him all of the money in the cash register.
An innocent bystander attempted to intervene in the robber’s getaway attempt, but the suspect was able to escape.
There were no reported injuries in the incident, according to officials.
Deputies say that during their investigation, the man reportedly matches the description of a suspect who robbed the same Dollar General a couple of weeks ago.
If anyone recognizes this man, they should call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3880.
