Port Clinton police: Reward for information leading to safe return of Harley Dilly tops $16,000
Harley Dilly (Source: Port Clinton Police Department)
By Chris Anderson | January 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 2:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for Harley Dilly has now lasted more than two weeks.

Port Clinton police announced on Monday afternoon that the reward for information leading to the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy’s location has increased again, now topping more than $16,000.

Reward money has been donated from residents in the Port Clinton community, as well as several local and state organizations.

Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20th, 2019. Police said he left his home for school between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., but he never arrived to class.

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman previously emphasized that Dilly’s parents have fully cooperated with the investigation.

“The Dilly’s entire life has been and continues to be scrutinized on social media, their ONLY concern right now is that HARLEY is returned to them safely,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

At least 17 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search for Dilly.

Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to the boy’s discovery.

Anyone with information regarding Dilly’s location is asked to call police immediately.

