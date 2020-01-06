Port Clinton Schools will have counselors present to help students following the disappearance of classmate

Massive search for missing boy (Source: East 171 off St. Clair)
By Alan Rodges | January 6, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 6:35 AM

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Schools will have counseling available on Monday to help students deal with the disappearance of their classmate.

Port Clinton School’s Superintendent, Pat Adkins, sent a message out to parents in the district stating that the school will have counselors available in school on Monday to help students deal with the disappearance of their classmate, Harley Dilly.

Monday is the first day back for the students following their winter break.

This is the first day school will be in session since the disappearance of 14-year-old Dilly.

Adkins’ statement mentions that the school will continue to work with Port Clinton police to help with the investigation.

Dilly has been missing for 16 days now. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to any information of Dilly’s safe return.

