Skincare product recalled after 19 News sends company pictures of Northeast Ohio cases where it caused significant irritation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a skin care product you need to get rid of now.
Several people have complained that the Vitamin C Glow-boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has given them a chemical burn.
19 News sent pictures of a local case to the company that makes the mask, and now it says its taking the product off the shelves.
Audrey Radloff’s mom says her daughter had a terrible experience after using the mask she got as a 12th birthday present.
“She came out and was like ‘I’ve got to get this off my face, my face is on fire,’” Talia Radloff said.
Talia says she didn’t take any pictures of the irritation at the time, because she just thought the redness was just a fluke thing.
Recently she realized though, that many girls and adult women had the same reaction as Audrey.
“I’ve seen the pictures of these little girls and their faces-- like they have blisters on their faces,” she said. “I was like ‘oh my God!’ I bought that same one for her and I’m just glad Audrey took it off when she did.”
Iowa Dermatology Clinic Nurse Practitioner Christina Warren examined the product after our sister station brought her images of a similar case last week.
“There was lactic acid in it. There’s fragrance in it. There’s vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant that we usually recommend for aging skin or sun damaged skin,” Warren said.
When people started sending 19 News pictures of the damage they say the mask did to their skin, we sent the images to the company who makes it, YESto.
The company then sent us this statement, saying they would be recalling the product:
Yes To is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of all of our products and has maintained a strong track record of delivering quality products to our customers since our founding in 2006.
We have recently seen reports on social media that children have used the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, unfortunately resulting in skin irritation. We have also received some similar reports from adults who have used the product. We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season. While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy – and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation – the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. As such, we have decided to pull this particular product off of the shelves while we investigate the complaints that we have received and seen online.
However, local moms say this is an important story for all woman right now, even if customers can’t purchase the masks that remain on shelves in Northeast Ohio.
They’re urging others who already have it in their beauty supply to get rid of it.
There are other products marketed with unicorns by the company. The one that’s recalled is specifically the sheet mask.
