Substitute teacher job fair in Lorain County

ELYRIA Ohio (WOIO) - A substitute teacher job fair will be held on Jan. 8.
The event runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center at 1885 Lake Ave. in Elyria.
Organizers are telling applicants to come prepared for an interview.
You must have a bachelor’s degree, in any subject, and pass a background check.
School districts participating in the job fair include: Avon, Avon Lake, Keystone, JVS, Lorain, Midview and NCSSA.
Click here to register.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.