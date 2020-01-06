Substitute teacher job fair in Lorain County

By Julia Tullos | January 6, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 11:52 AM

ELYRIA Ohio (WOIO) - A substitute teacher job fair will be held on Jan. 8.

The event runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center at 1885 Lake Ave. in Elyria.

Organizers are telling applicants to come prepared for an interview.

You must have a bachelor’s degree, in any subject, and pass a background check.

School districts participating in the job fair include: Avon, Avon Lake, Keystone, JVS, Lorain, Midview and NCSSA.

