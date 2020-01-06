Toledo hopes to end skid vs Kent State

SQUAD LEADERS: The Rockets are led by Marreon Jackson and Luke Knapke. M. Jackson has averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and 6.1 assists while Knapke has put up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Danny Pippen and Antonio Williams. Pippen has averaged 13.9 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Williams has put up 14 points per game.