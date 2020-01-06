US congresswoman cosponsors bill that would protect 300,000 Ohio households from USDA’s plan to cut food stamp benefits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Proposed legislation is being considered by a U.S. House committee that would protect residents countrywide from the federal government’s plan to cut food stamp benefits.
U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge is cosponsor of H.R. 5349, or the Protect SNAP Benefits proposal.
If passed, the bill would prevent the U.S. Department of Agriculture from “changing the regulations governing waivers under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”
President Donald Trump’s administration proposed three changes that would impact the federal food stamp program; one of those changes was already implemented into effect at the end of 2019.
“I refuse to stand by while this Administration disregards the will of Congress, and demonizes and devastates hundreds of thousands of people in need,” Fudge said in a statement. "By preventing USDA from implementing this mean-spirited and unlawful rule, the Protect SNAP Act will respect the dignity of hungry people and ensure they can continue to put food on the table.”
Cuyahoga County is voicing support for U.S. Rep. Fudge’s proposal. County Executive Armond Budish issued the following statement:
“The USDA’s proposed rule issued at the end of the year by the Trump administration not only avoids the legislative process for making rule changes but cruelly and unnecessarily penalizes poor residents in Cuyahoga County and other counties throughout the state. SNAP benefits enable poor people to obtain critically important food for their families. The average benefits aren’t that much to start with: $126 monthly, and this rule cuts those benefits by about $45/month in Ohio.
“Who would be harmed by these rule changes? These changes will harshly impact families with children, senior citizens, and disabled individuals. 300,000 households in Ohio would see their SNAP benefits slashed.
“Congresswoman Marcia Fudge recently co-sponsored a bill, HR5349, the Protect SNAP Act to protect these food benefits. The bill has been referred to the House Agriculture Committee. You can find the members of the House Agriculture Committee at agriculture.house.gov/about/members.htm. Please contact them and ask them to support Representative Fudge’s bill. This is important!”
More than 5 million households across the country would be affected in some way by the SNAP changes if all of the White House proposals were carried out, according to CBS News.
