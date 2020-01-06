US congresswoman cosponsors bill that would protect 300,000 Ohio households from USDA’s plan to cut food stamp benefits

“The USDA’s proposed rule issued at the end of the year by the Trump administration not only avoids the legislative process for making rule changes but cruelly and unnecessarily penalizes poor residents in Cuyahoga County and other counties throughout the state. SNAP benefits enable poor people to obtain critically important food for their families. The average benefits aren’t that much to start with: $126 monthly, and this rule cuts those benefits by about $45/month in Ohio.