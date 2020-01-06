US Marshals offering reward to catch suspect accused of killing an elderly Cleveland landscaper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are now offering a reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect wanted for murdering a 74-year-old Cleveland businessman.
Cleveland police said Sedrick Hawkins, 24, attacked Larry Manno inside his Buckeye Avenue business, Manno Landscaping, on Sept. 16, 2019.
Manno died last October after spending weeks in the hospital.
Family members said Manno’s injuries included a punctured lung, numerous broken ribs, a broken sternum and head trauma.
Manno’s secretary found him on the shop floor around 12:40 p.m. after returning from running an errand.
The secretary also said the desk had its drawers pulled out, the cabinets were opened and rummaged through and numerous items in the shop were off their shelves.
US Marshals said Hawkins is known to frequent the area of E. 130th Street and Buckeye Road in Cleveland.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to 847411.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.