You can now own a bobblehead commemorating the Cleveland Browns ‘Rally Possum’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What many considered a good luck charm that helped end the Cleveland Browns’ losing stream is now being immortalized into a bobblehead.
The limited-edition “Rally Possum” bobblehead is outfitted with a Cleveland football jersey sitting on a Browns helmet base.
The tail also bobble’s along with the marsupial’s head.
The “Rally Possum” gained notoriety after being captured by a Browns fan at FirstEnergy Stadium in September 2018.
On the same night, Cleveland won a regular season game over the New York Jets for the first time in 635 days (Sidenote: Baker Mayfield also made his debut as Browns QB that same night).
"We’re excited to be giving Browns fans the opportunity to get this really unique bobblehead featuring the Rally Possum,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This will be a must-have bobblehead for any Browns fan, and hopefully it will bring the team some good luck next season.”
The collectible, manufactured by FOCO, is available to purchase from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for $40 each. Only 1,000 will be distributed.
