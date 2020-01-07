Akron police chase leads to officer-involved shooting that sends one to the hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase leads to a man being sent to the hospital after officers shot him.
Akron police say that they tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard just after midnight on Tuesday.
The vehicle took off and ignored the officers’ commands. Police say that the chase lasted for about 30 seconds before it was called off.
Police then saw the vehicle involved in a single-car accident at Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard.
According to a press release, police approached the vehicle and saw the driver slumped over the wheel.
They then called EMS to tend to the driver.
As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and began to make “furtive moments” towards officers.
Officials say that the officers then discharged their weapons, striking the man.
He was then taken to the hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police have yet to release the man’s name.
The three officers involved have all been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.
According to Akron police, one officer has nearly 13 years of service, and the two others have almost two years of service.
The incident is currently under investigation.
