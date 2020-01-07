Baby dies from injuries sustained in a December Barberton house fire

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-month-old child is dead after sustaining injuries from a Barberton house fire that happened in December.
That baby has been identified as Laveigha Shanes.
The Summit County Medical Examiner says that Shanes died from complications of burns and smoke inhalation.
The toddler was injured in a house fire on East Ford Avenue in Barberton on Dec. 30.
There was also an adult and a second child injured in the fire.
The State Fire Marshall is currently handling the investigation.
