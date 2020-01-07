Balloon release caused power outages for hundreds of Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Cleveland Public Power said a balloon release was to blame for an outage on the city’s East side on Monday evening.
The outage impacted around 400 customers in neighborhoods along East 67th Street, East 103rd Street, and St. Clair Avenue.
The balloons were cleared from the high-voltage wires and service was restored by 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Cleveland Public Power said.
A report from 2019 indicated that balloon releases were contributing a large amount of pollution in Lake Erie.
