Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Vogt, Keith Williams, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.