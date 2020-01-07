Cleveland voters will decide whether to shrink city council, and cut elected officials’ pay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Cleveland City Council members could soon find themselves out of a job, while others may have their annual salaries slashed.
These two potential outcomes will be decided on separately at the ballot box in March.
If the majority of voters favor both initiatives, council would shrink from 17 members to nine, and their respective salaries would dip from about $83,000 to $58,000.
The reduction in council members and salaries would save the city roughly $900,000 per year.
Cleveland First, a local activist group, gathered thousands of signatures in order to put both cost-cutting issues on the March ballot.
Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley previously told 19 News that fewer council people would mean less representation for the people, and that lower salaries will make it challenging to find the most qualified candidates.
“I disagree with Council President Kelley, because if you reduce the size of council and you reduce their pay, hopefully, some of these guys that have been hanging on for 10, 20, 30 years will move on to another job,” Cleveland First organizer Tony George said.
As of 2017, 385,525 people were living in Cleveland’s 17 wards.
