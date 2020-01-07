Commuter Cast for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Commuter Cast for Tuesday, Jan. 7
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/16/2019
January 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 7:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

19 Traffic Reporter, Jamie Sullivan is in now to tell you what to expect during the morning commute:

Commuter Cast

Crash on I-480 eastbound is blocking the right lane and temperatures will be mild today before a Wednesday morning cool down. Join Jeff Tanchak and Jamie Sullivan in today's Commuter Cast!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

A crash on I-480 eastbound is blocking the right lane and will back up traffic for those coming from the city’s west side.

Crash blocking right lane on I-480 Eastbound

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says that people of Northeast Ohio should brace for an artic front Wednesday morning, but for now, Tuesday will be dry.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Mid 40’s today under a mostly cloudy sky

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.