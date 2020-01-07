Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained left knee. Porter was hurt in the second half of Sunday's loss to Minnesota. His knee buckled as he attempted to change directions and the Cavs feared he was hurt much worse. An MRI revealed the sprain and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He was the No. 30 overall pick in last year's NBA draft and has shown signs of being a solid contributor. Porter played just one season at USC before going pro.