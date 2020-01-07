Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns resumed their coaching search by meeting with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He is the fifth candidate to speak with Cleveland. Daboll has spent the past two seasons running Buffalo's offense. He's done a nice job developing young quarterback Josh Allen. That makes him attractive to the Browns, who need someone to fix quarterback Baker Mayfield after he regressed this season. Daboll was Cleveland's offensive coordinator for two years under Eric Mangini. Mike McCarthy was the first candidate to meet with the Browns last week. He is now headed to the Dallas Cowboys.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia to a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State. Miles McBride also had 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings. Lindy Waters had 12 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2), which is 2-5 in its last seven after starting the season 7-0.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scott Harrington and Nathan Gerbe scored in the second period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2. Kevin Stenlund had a goal and Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves for the Blue Jackets, who are 5-0-3 in their past eight road games. Alex Iafallo scored to extend his point streak to seven games but the Kings lost for the third time in four games.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained left knee. Porter was hurt in the second half of Sunday's loss to Minnesota. His knee buckled as he attempted to change directions and the Cavs feared he was hurt much worse. An MRI revealed the sprain and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He was the No. 30 overall pick in last year's NBA draft and has shown signs of being a solid contributor. Porter played just one season at USC before going pro.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn't had a player born in Japan. The 31-year-old center fielder was a five-time All-Star during his nine seasons with the Seibu Lions in Japan's Pacific League. It's the second significant offseason move by the Reds to try to upgrade an offense that ranked near the bottom of the NL in runs last season. They also signed second baseman baseman Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million deal. In addition, starting pitcher Wade Miley signed a two-year, $15 million deal.
BOSTON (AP) — New Boston College coach Jeff Hafley has hired Tem Lukabu as defensive coordinator and Frank Cignetti Jr. as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Lukabu was most recently the Cincinnati Bengals' linebackers coach. Cignetti has spent 11 years coaching in the NFL and 19 in college. He spent 2018 as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers. Hafley was hired last month to replace Steve Addazio, who was fired after seven seasons. Hafley delayed joining the Eagles until finishing the College Football Playoffs with Ohio State, where he was the co-defensive coordinator.